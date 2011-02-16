This Is The Application That Got Me A Job Interview With Google

If you read about my nightmare interviews with Google, then you know I bombed them.



But two years later I ran into one of my interviewers. He recognised my name at a conference and said, “I remember your application. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Even though I buckled under the pressure, I had an application that got me remembered and got my foot in the door.

Depending on where you want to work, applications don’t have to be traditional and boring. They need to stand out from clutter and showcase your skills, much like business cards.

If it helps, here is what worked for me.

This is the application cover I created for Google with things about myself (because Google says they really like diversity and personality):

And here’s the cover letter I designed to match their marketing materials.

