Yahoo's 17-Year-Old Millionaire Goes To This High School

Seventeen year old Nick D’Aloisio has become the talk of the tech industry since he sold his startup Summly to Yahoo for a reported $30 million.



In the next few weeks, D’Aloisio will start working at Yahoo’s London-based offices while finishing up his A levels (final exams) in maths, physics, and philosophy at King’s College School in London.

King’s College School has been touted as one of London’s coolest schools, and one of Britain’s highest performing private schools.

The school, founded in 1829, is for boys aged 7-18 and girls aged 16-18. But up until 2010, King’s College School was strictly for boys. Today, the school has more than 1,200 students in total.

The campus itself is huge. Within the school’s grounds, there’s a full-fledged fitness facility called the King’s Club. It’s packed with a 30m swimming pool, six tennis courts, and much more.

The school also offers a pretty impressive lunch menu full of wraps, soups, salads, and desserts.

