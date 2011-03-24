This Is The #1 Reason People Are Stressed At Work

Yesterday, we told you about the The American Psychological Association survey that revealed all the reasons workers are stressed.



But the #1 reason most employees say they’re stressed isn’t because of their boss, the work they’re doing, or the office temperature.

It’s because of their salaries.

“The survey found that 36 per cent of workers reported experiencing work stress regularly and almost half (49 per cent) said low salary has a significant impact on their stress level at work,” the researchers said.

It is almost impossible to be happy when you’re broke. If you’re a stingy boss, consider giving bottom of the barrel employees a bump in pay.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.