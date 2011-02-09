This Is The #1 Employee Complaint

According to the International Facility Management Association, the number one employee complaint about office conditions:



Temperature.

“Complaints of the temperature being too hot or too cold always top the list, often alternating from year to year,” the researchers write in the 2009 study, “Temperature Wars: Savings Vs. Comfort” (via Inc Magazine).

“Research has shown that improvement to thermal comfort issues often results in higher tenant satisfaction scores.”

Other common grievances that top the chart? High noise levels, limited space and strange odours.

Here are some true stories about people who’s offices literally led them to the edge of sanity >>

Here’s an employee who actually quit because of the office temperature.

Photo: International Facility Management Association

)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.