This Is Supposedly The #1 Reason People Sell Their Companies

Photo: The Italian Voice via Flickr

John Worrilow, author of Built To Sell: Creating a Business That Can Thrive Without You, writes that the top reason for selling a company is not because the founder is sick of it.But you’re close.



It’s because the founder is actually sick, health-wise.

We’re sceptical. Are there really that many sick founders who can’t recover while holding on to their companies?

If you’re iffy too, head over to Inc.com for a further explanation >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.