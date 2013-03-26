Here Are Spotify's First-Ever TV Commercials

Music streaming site Spotify is releasing its first-ever ad campaign tonight, appropriately, during “The Voice” on NBC.
Droga5 New York made the minute-long spot which shows a guy crowdsurfing at a concert and waxing poetically about the power of song. “Because music is a force for change, for good, for whatever.”
Need another reason? “Because music makes us sing Koo Koo Ka-Choo and mean it.”
Watch the ad below and let us know what you think:
Another ad in the same campaign is called “Getting Weird.”
And finally “Her Song.”
