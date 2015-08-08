This is probably the Tesla Model 3

Tesla is scheduled to show us prototype designs of its much-anticipated mass-market vehicle, the Model 3, in early 2016. All we know at this point is that it will most likely be two types of vehicle, a small sedan and a compact SUV.

Our friends at Green Car Reports have spotted what might be an early clay model of the car, on a “60 Minutes” Australia segment on Elon Musk and Tesla. About a quarter of the vehicle design is visible, beneath a black cover.

Full-size clay models are part of the prototyping process for new vehicles. They give designers and engineers a sense of what their creations will look like a real-world scale. The big clays are precisely sculpted by machine and honed by hand.

From the looks of this clay model, the Model 3 will share elements of the Model S sedan and Model X SUV, the latter of which is going to hit the streets in about a month, according to Tesla.

We reached out to Tesla for some insight into whether this partially cloaked clay model is indeed an early glimpse of the Model 3. Stay tuned!

Here’s video of the segment:

