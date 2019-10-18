This is pizza for dogs

Mikala Jones-Fielder, Sydney Kramer, Conner Blake

  • Rose City Pizza in Rosemead, California, makes all kinds of inventive pizzas for humans, and one special pizza for dogs!
  • Here’s how it’s made and what our canine pals think of it.
The following is a transcript

Sydney Kramer: Want some pizza?

Thank you.

Brian Nittayo: Right now we have a whole wheat, yeast-free crust; roasted carrot purée; low-fat ricotta; grilled, diced chicken breast; and sprinkled with a little bit of parsley. Dogs eat better than us. It’s very nutritious, and it’s a great treat for them. We’re always into getting new customers, and now we have dog customers, so it’s pretty cool.Sydney: Ready?

You ready?

Come on.

Yeah.

What’s that?

Ooh.

Let’s see if he knows how to eat pizza.

No clue.

I think he likes it.

Customer: It’s pretty bland, but it’s healthy for them. I don’t like it very much; I prefer this one.

Sydney: I’m gonna give it a shot.

Tastes like baby food. But, I mean, I can tell you, there’s no salt or anything flavorful or delicious in here, so it’s perfect for dogs.

Customer: I love pizza.

Now he loves pizza, too, so.

