This is pizza for dogs

- Rose City Pizza in Rosemead, California, makes all kinds of inventive pizzas for humans, and one special pizza for dogs!
- Here’s how it’s made and what our canine pals think of it.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The following is a transcript
Sydney Kramer: Want some pizza?
Thank you.
Brian Nittayo: Right now we have a whole wheat, yeast-free crust; roasted carrot purée; low-fat ricotta; grilled, diced chicken breast; and sprinkled with a little bit of parsley. Dogs eat better than us. It’s very nutritious, and it’s a great treat for them. We’re always into getting new customers, and now we have dog customers, so it’s pretty cool.Sydney: Ready?
You ready?
Come on.
Yeah.
What’s that?
Ooh.
Let’s see if he knows how to eat pizza.
No clue.
I think he likes it.
Customer: It’s pretty bland, but it’s healthy for them. I don’t like it very much; I prefer this one.
Sydney: I’m gonna give it a shot.
Tastes like baby food. But, I mean, I can tell you, there’s no salt or anything flavorful or delicious in here, so it’s perfect for dogs.
Customer: I love pizza.
Now he loves pizza, too, so.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.