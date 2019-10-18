This is pizza for dogs

Rose City Pizza in Rosemead, California, makes all kinds of inventive pizzas for humans, and one special pizza for dogs!

Here’s how it’s made and what our canine pals think of it.

The following is a transcript

Sydney Kramer: Want some pizza?

Thank you.

Brian Nittayo: Right now we have a whole wheat, yeast-free crust; roasted carrot purée; low-fat ricotta; grilled, diced chicken breast; and sprinkled with a little bit of parsley. Dogs eat better than us. It’s very nutritious, and it’s a great treat for them. We’re always into getting new customers, and now we have dog customers, so it’s pretty cool.Sydney: Ready?

You ready?

Come on.

Yeah.

What’s that?

Ooh.

Let’s see if he knows how to eat pizza.

No clue.

I think he likes it.

Customer: It’s pretty bland, but it’s healthy for them. I don’t like it very much; I prefer this one.

Sydney: I’m gonna give it a shot.

Tastes like baby food. But, I mean, I can tell you, there’s no salt or anything flavorful or delicious in here, so it’s perfect for dogs.

Customer: I love pizza.

Now he loves pizza, too, so.

