This Is Paul McCulley's #1 Fear For The US Economy

Former PIMCO economist Paul McCulley is on a panel this morning at an Atlantic economic conference.
Atlantic econ editor Matt O’Brien tweeted McCulley’s $1 fear for the economy.
Paul McCulley thinks the recovery is real. Biggest worry: Keynesian interruptus (i.e. premature fiscal pullback) #EconSummit
— Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) March 14, 2012
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.