The newest MacBook from Apple isn’t for everyone, but it sure is a ridiculously good looking laptop. Take a look at what we think is the most beautiful part of the new MacBook.

Produced by Will Wei. Additional camera by Joe Avella.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.