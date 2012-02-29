This Is Our Best Look Yet At The New Porsche 911 Turbo

The last generation of Porsche 911, the 997, spawned over 20 different versions of the car. From convertibles to stripped out track day specials, every possible Porsche customer was covered.



But the 997 went out of production in the fall, meaning all of those variants are now obsolete. The good thing is that Porsche doesn’t rest on its laurels; they are hard at work making even more versions of the brand new 991.

In fact, our friends at Teamspeed have some great shots of the new 911 Turbo.

Since each generation of 911 seems to get more powerful, it is expected that the newest Turbo will have well over 500 horsepower from the factory.

Check out the new car below and head on over to Teamspeed for the rest of the shots:

Photo: Courtesy Teamspeed

Now take a look at Kia’s possible BMW copy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.