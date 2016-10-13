Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel shares what she'd like to tell her 20-year-old self

If Skinnygirl founder and author Bethenny Frankel could time travel, there’s one thing she’d go back and say one thing to her 20-year-old self: It’s ok not to have everything figured out.

During a recent interview with Business Insider, the entrepreneur reminisced about taking a bartending course upon graduating from college.

Frankel has never actually worked as a bartender, but she did go on to found a cocktail business that Forbes estimates was sold for $100 million in 2011.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re bar tending or selling Christmas trees or working at a law firm,” Frankel says. “Every single thing you do — if you do it to the best of your ability — will one day be valuable and will eventually be used in some unexpected way.”

So there’s no need to worry if you don’t have a master plan in your twenties. Work hard at whatever you’re doing. Once you discover your passion, you’ll find a way to leverage your past experience.

