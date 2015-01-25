This Is One Lost Australia Day Sponge Cake

Poor Tasmania, the island state of Australia, is often left off maps.

But this time a Coles baker has included it, just in the wrong spot.

Twitter user John Hindmarsh tweeted this picture of an Australia Day-themed sponge cake which he said his wife took at the supermarket’s Wongonga Plaza store.

Coles tweeted at Hindmarsh.

@Hindmarshjohn thanks for confirming! We just want to make sure it's addressed with the team so we can prevent similar instances. :) — Coles Supermarkets (@Coles) January 24, 2015

But some of the responses on Twitter are pretty funny.

@TwoodsOz @call_me_tomasso Well you can't have your cake and an accurate geographical representation as well! — Tattered Remnant (@TatteredRemnant) January 24, 2015

Uhm guys I told you once I told you 1000 times "STENCIL THE OTHER WAY! @call_me_tomasso: RT #coles #AustraliaDay pic.twitter.com/YEvbpiaV68” — T Woods (@TwoodsOz) January 24, 2015

