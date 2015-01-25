This Is One Lost Australia Day Sponge Cake

Poor Tasmania, the island state of Australia, is often left off maps.
But this time a Coles baker has included it, just in the wrong spot.
Twitter user John Hindmarsh tweeted this picture of an Australia Day-themed sponge cake which he said his wife took at the supermarket’s Wongonga Plaza store.
@Coles Something wrong with this picture? #Coles #Wodonga #Geography #AustraliaDay pic.twitter.com/6NH7EJ76OA
— John Hindmarsh (@Hindmarshjohn) January 24, 2015
Coles tweeted at Hindmarsh.
@Hindmarshjohn thanks for confirming! We just want to make sure it's addressed with the team so we can prevent similar instances. :)
— Coles Supermarkets (@Coles) January 24, 2015
But some of the responses on Twitter are pretty funny.
@TwoodsOz @call_me_tomasso Well you can't have your cake and an accurate geographical representation as well!
— Tattered Remnant (@TatteredRemnant) January 24, 2015
Uhm guys I told you once I told you 1000 times "STENCIL THE OTHER WAY! @call_me_tomasso: RT #coles #AustraliaDay pic.twitter.com/YEvbpiaV68”
— T Woods (@TwoodsOz) January 24, 2015
@Hindmarshjohn @Wil_Anderson @TOFOP You had one job work experience kid.
— Luke O'Connell (@lukeowunel) January 24, 2015
