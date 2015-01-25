This Is One Lost Australia Day Sponge Cake

Alex Heber

Poor Tasmania, the island state of Australia, is often left off maps.

But this time a Coles baker has included it, just in the wrong spot.

Twitter user John Hindmarsh tweeted this picture of an Australia Day-themed sponge cake which he said his wife took at the supermarket’s Wongonga Plaza store.

Coles tweeted at Hindmarsh.

But some of the responses on Twitter are pretty funny.

