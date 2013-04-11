This Is One Darn Big Bat [PHOTO]

This is the biggest bat in Africa, Hypsignathus monstrusos:



Holding the bat is researcher DeeAnn Reeder of Bucknell University, who has been studying the incredible diversity of bats in South Sudan.

The image of this giant specimen appears in our slideshow of Reeder’s work in African country, where she recently re-discovered the “Badger” or “Panda” bat — a stunning animal with black and white stripes that was first seen in 1939.

Now, check the badger bat >

