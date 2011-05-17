This Is Officially The World's Greatest Set Of Facial Hair

Photo: news.com.au

Meet Elmar Weisser.He’s the German hairdresser whose gloriously sculpted facial hair won him the title of World’s Best Beard at the Beard and Moustache Championship in Trondheim, Norway last weekend.



Weisser, 47, who beat out 160 other candidates at the annual event, stole the show with an elaborate moose design that was sculpted into one side of his beard.

He’s no stranger to the spotlight: Weisser also took the title in 2005 when he transformed his facial hair into a replica of the landmark Brandenburg Gate, and won again two years later for his recreation of the Tower Bridge, AFP reports.

Germany and the United States are traditional rivals in the contest, which started over two decades ago.

