This Is Not Putting Much Pressure On Congress To Get A Deal...

Joe Weisenthal

It might take a financial market freakout before Congress comes together to get a deal.

And if that’s the case, then the action today isn’t helping.

Not only are markets up around the world, US futures have been rising this morning over the last couple of hours.

There was selling on Monday, once it became clear that a shutdown would happen, but since then, things have been calm or even bullish.

Here’s S&P futures, via FinViz:

Screen Shot 2013 10 01 at 4.34.13 AMFinViz

