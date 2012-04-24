This Is Why There's No iOS Fragmentation Problem

iOS users migrate on to the latest version of the software remarkably fast. An analysis by David Smith found that almost 80 per cent of eligible over-the-air users upgraded to the latest version of the software within 15 days. For all iOS users, approximately 80 per cent run some version of iOS 5. By comparison, less than 3 per cent of Android users are running the latest version of the software: Ice Cream Sandwich.



As we discuss in a recent report, Android has a fragmentation problem that gets worse with every subsequent software release. More than 60 per cent of its users run Honeycomb, released in late 2010. This has started to drive away developers wary of Android’s complexity, a glaring flaw in the platform’s ascendancy.

Photo: David Smith, www.david-smith.org

