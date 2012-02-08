This Is New York City's New "Millionaires' Row"

Brooklyn Heights Promenade

Photo: Flickr via JulieFinestone

Columbia Heights, a six-block stretch of dignified brownstones in Brooklyn Heights, has been designated the city’s “off-the-radar” Millionaires’ Row by Simone Weichselbaum of the Daily News.According to Weichselbaum, Columbia Heights is the most expensive patch of real estate in Brooklyn, and Wall Street executives are crossing the river to claim eight-figure homes.



In 2006, Tim Ingrassia of Goldman Sachs bought a brick home on the street for $10.75 million, and last month another home was sold to FAE Holdings, LLC for $11 million.

As the Brooklyn blog Brownstoner mentions, “off-the-radar” probably means “not in Manhattan,” though houses on the west side of Columbia Heights overlook the lower end of the city, along with the Statue of Liberty, and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Despite its high-profile price tag, Weichselbaum notes, the area remains relatively low-key and very safe.

