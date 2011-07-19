Photo: YouTube

Rebecca Black of “Friday” viral fame was scheduled to release her new single tonight at 8 PM. It’s been leaked; we have the lyrics and the video.Like “Friday,” “My Moment” is catchy. And her voice sounds much better this time around.



The song is about how she became “famous.”

Our favourite lines?

“Haters said I’ll see you later…can’t talk to you right now, I’m getting my paper.”

We’ve included the lyrics below so you can sing along as you watch.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[Rebecca Black]

Were you the one who said that I would be nothing

Well, I’m about to prove you wrong

I’m not the only one who believes in something

My one wish is about to come true

I’m not stopping for you

No matter what you do

I’ll just keep on dreaming

My head up in the clouds when nobody is around to see…

[Chorus]

This is my moment, my moment

It’s my time, flying high, lime, mine

Feels like my moment, my moment

I’ve waited for so long

But now everybody knows this is my moment, my moment

It’s my time, flying high, lime, mine

Feels like my moment, my moment

I’ve waited for so long

But now everybody knows this is my moment, my moment

[Rebecca Black]

You knew it all along, I was afraid of you

I thought I couldn’t be myself

You tried to be my friend

But I wouldn’t let you

Remember what you said

Don’t miss out on your chance

Your life is in your hands

So take it just as far as you can

But trusting in yourself, forget everyone else

Believe…

[Chorus]

This is my moment, my moment

It’s my time, flying high, lime, mine

Feels like my moment, my moment

I’ve waited for so long

But now everybody knows this is my moment, my moment

It’s my time, flying high, lime, mine

Feels like my moment, my moment

I’ve waited for so long

But now everybody knows

[Bridge]

Haters, said I’ll see you later

Can’t talk to you right now

I’m getting my paper

Said I’m doing big things

Things you never dreamed of

I hope you are happy cause I’m ’bout to blow up

[Chorus]

This is my moment, my moment

It’s my time, flying high, lime, mine

Feels like my moment, my moment

I’ve waited for so long

But now everybody knows this is my moment, my moment

It’s my time, flying high, lime, mine

Feels like my moment, my moment

I’ve waited for so long

But now everybody knows this is my moment, my moment

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.