This Is Just Getting Ugly, As A Verbal War Is Breaking Out Between Germany And Greece

We’ve been hearing reports for weeks of rising Greek anger at Germans’ attempts to control Greece’s government, well its budget at least.But it appears this verbal battle is coming to a head.



Today Greek President Karolos Papoulias flew up in a rage at German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whom he accused of insulting Greece. This comes a week after protesters attempted to burn a German flag alongside a flag very similar to the flag flown by Nazi Germany, and two weeks after a German proposal that would strip Greece of budget control was leaked to the press.

To give you an idea of today’s affront, however, it is worth mentioning that President Papoulias is an 86-year-old WWII veteran, who generally refrains from participating in international politics according to Reuters.

Here’s a smattering of what was said:

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (via Reuters):

“When you look at the internal political discussions in Greece and the opinion polls, then you have to ask who will really guarantee after the elections … that Greece will stand by what we are now agreeing with Greece…

I am also not yet sure that all political parties in Greece are aware of their responsibility for the difficult situation their country is in.”

To which Papoulias retorted:

“I cannot accept Mr Schaeuble insulting my country … Who is Mr Schaeuble to insult Greece? Who are the Dutch? Who are the Finnish?

And the kicker WWII reference by Papoulias:

“We were always proud to defend not only our freedom, our country, but Europe’s freedom too.“

Game on, boys.

