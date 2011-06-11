It's An Ugly, Ugly Friday And The Market Is Still Red All Over

Gregory White

Things continue to look terrible out there, with major stock indices all down over 1%, oil selling off, silver spiraling down, and oil suffering too.

Beyond Tepper’s comments this morning, this market appears to still be coming to grips with a lack of Fed support, the problems in the credit markets, and the crisis in Europe’s persistence.

  • Dow down 1.15%
  • S&P 500 down 1.21%
  • NASDAQ down 1.19%
  • Silver down 2.11%
  • Oil down 2.52%

The dollar is the only big player in green, note it in the bottom left corner (via FinViz):

Chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

markets moneygame-us