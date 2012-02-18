This Is Jeremy Lin's Ideal Girlfriend

She might look something like this.

Photo: Salvation Army USA West via flickr

Ladies, if you want a shot at dating the biggest sensation in the NBA, grab your Bible, and head to your local soup kitchen.Lin told New York Post writer Steve Serby today that he is in fact single and described his ideal girlfriend (via NY Mag):



First she would really love God and be a faithful Christian, and then after that, I think, a desire to serve other people, to help with the underprivileged, do a lot of social work . . . great personality and easy to be around. Someone that’s definitely chill, low key, low maintenance.

Although we didn’t believe a second of the Kim K—Lin rumours, now, they can be completely put to rest.

Read the entire New York Post Q&A here >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.