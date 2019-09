Josh Topolsky of The Verge got some hands-on time with Apple’s new 7.9 inch tablet, iPad mini.



He says its design make the Amazon and Google 7 inch tablets “feel like toys.”

“It’s just a striking difference in materials and solidness.”

Otherwise, he says it feels just like a regular old iPad, only smaller.

Watch:



