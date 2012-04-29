REVEALED: The Asteroid Mining Plan Backed By Google And Goldman Billionaires

Photo: Planetary Resources
Google CEO Larry Page, Google’s old CEO Eric Schmidt, and former Goldman Sachs CEO John Whitehead are among a group of very rich people who have funded a new company called Planetary Resources.The company’s mission is to find, capture, and mine asteroids.
Yes, asteroids…in space.
The first thing PR will look for on asteroids is water…because water will fuel more rockets for more mining. Clever.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.