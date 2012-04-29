REVEALED: The Asteroid Mining Plan Backed By Google And Goldman Billionaires

Photo: Planetary Resources

Google CEO Larry Page, Google’s old CEO Eric Schmidt, and former Goldman Sachs CEO John Whitehead are among a group of very rich people who have funded a new company called Planetary Resources.The company’s mission is to find, capture, and mine asteroids.



Yes, asteroids…in space.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.