REVEALED: The Asteroid Mining Plan Backed By Google And Goldman Billionaires

Nicholas Carlson
Planetary Resources Plan

Photo: Planetary Resources

Google CEO Larry Page, Google’s old CEO Eric Schmidt, and former Goldman Sachs CEO John Whitehead are among a group of very rich people who have funded a new company called Planetary Resources.The company’s mission is to find, capture, and mine asteroids. 

Yes, asteroids…in space. 

This is what capturing an asteroid looks like, apparently.

So that's the big picture. What's PR up to now?

The first thing PR will look for on asteroids is water…because water will fuel more rockets for more mining. Clever.

So who's backing this plan?

And Former Goldman CEO John Whitehead. He's being relatively quiet about it, though.

