This Is It: Our Chance To End NDAA

An opportunity for the American people to stand up and be heard. The phenomenally unconstitutional NDAA, which contains imprisonment without trial provisions (see David's video below), was quietly signed into law on New Year's Eve by President Obama.



Many media outlets refused to cover it in-depth.

This Wednesday, make your voice heard. As the ACLU published earlier online this evening, “In December, Congress made a colossal mistake by passing the National defence Authorization Act (NDAA). The NDAA authorizes this president and all future presidents to order the military to put civilians picked up far from any battlefield into indefinite detention without charge or trial, based on suspicion alone.

But now Congress has a chance to own up to its mistakes and start to fix them. On Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing to address problems caused by the NDAA. This first-ever hearing on the NDAA detention provisions is the first step for Congress to try to clean up the NDAA’s mess. The statute will only get fixed, however, if Congress hears from you.”

Here’s a link to the ACLU’s form to tell Congress the NDAA must be fixed during Wednesday’s hearing.

Here’s a breakdown of the laws and civil rights protections NDAA violates:

David injects NDAA into discussion during live television interview (1 of 2):

