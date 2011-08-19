This Is How You Know China is DOMINATING THE PRIVATE EQUITY MARKET

40-eight private equity funds have reached their final closes so far this year, and close to half of them are managed by fund managers in China. Not including funds investing in infrastructure and real estate, according to private equity research firm Preqin, this amounts to aggregate capital commitments of more than $16.1 bn.

Following China are funds managed from India and Hong Kong, though China’s 23 funds (reaching final close) with $9.2 bn in capital lead the rest of the region by a wide margin. Funds closing in India (nine so far) have amassed more than $1.7 bn in capital, while the eight in Hong Kong have accumulated $4.1 bn in aggregate.

China’s IPO market is already exciting, with plenty of activity brewing. Developments in the private equity market suggest that there’s more to come.

Source: Preqin



