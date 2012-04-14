This Is How You Get Fired Before Your First Day On The Job

Photo: LinkedIn

When Khristopher Brooks received a job offer with the Wilmington News Journal, he was so ecstatic that he announced it on his personal Tumblr blog.This turned out to be a devastating career move.



Brooks’ blog post caught the attention of Jim Romenesko who wrote a post about Brooks’ announcement. Not long after, the 27-year-old was notified that his job offer had been rescinded, due to “illegal use of the company logo” and for having quoted from their offer letter.

He writes in the Huffington Post:

“After I hung up, I panicked. My dreams of having a job out of college were gone. One blog post. I couldn’t believe it. I had been applying for jobs for four months and now I’m back to nothing.

The way I announced my new job was a personal ‘Khristopher is a reporter’ take on informing my family and friends about the next stage in my career. To me, it was no different than an actor telling his family that he’ll star on Broadway by announcing it in a tiny stage play.”

But Brooks says that if he had to do it all again, he would “do the same, minus the logo, minus the quote from [the offer letter].”

Alexia Vernon, author of 90 Days 90 Ways: Onboard Young Professionals to Peak Performance

, told Heather R. Huhman at Forbes that Brook’s firing reveals some valuable lessons for young people entering the workforce:

“Khristopher Brooks’ firing shines a light on two key questions for companies and specifically HR departments. What is considered private information between employee and employer? Is an offer letter really privileged information? And second, what is an appropriate way for handling what most of us would agree is a first and minor infraction?”

There’s a big positive in this for Brooks though. He’s getting more publicity than he could have ever dreamed of, and since it was just an innocent mistake and not something malicious, he’s easy to forgive.

Brooks says in the post at HuffPo that he has already gotten job offers and contributor opportunities from publications across the country.

Now see 17 people who were fired before they became rich and famous>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.