This is how you can up your web marketing game

The web is good for more than just watching cute cat videos. In fact, it’s become a major platform for building brands and marketing businesses. So, if you’re hoping to land a high-paying marketing gig, mastering the web’s brand-boosting tools is a must, and the Complete Online Marketing Certification Bundle is the perfect way to get started.
This collection includes 19 courses that reveal the ins-and-outs of building a business online, and even back up your skills with a certification. You’ll explore ad servers and advertising frameworks, learn how to boost a site’s search potential with SEO, and discover the components of setting up and executing successful ad campaigns.
Now, you can kickstart your foray into web marketing with the Complete Online Marketing Certification Bundle, on sale for $39 AUD [$29 USD].
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.