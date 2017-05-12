This is how you can up your web marketing game

Picture: William West/AFP/Getty Images

The web is good for more than just watching cute cat videos. In fact, it’s become a major platform for building brands and marketing businesses. So, if you’re hoping to land a high-paying marketing gig, mastering the web’s brand-boosting tools is a must, and the Complete Online Marketing Certification Bundle is the perfect way to get started.

This collection includes 19 courses that reveal the ins-and-outs of building a business online, and even back up your skills with a certification. You’ll explore ad servers and advertising frameworks, learn how to boost a site’s search potential with SEO, and discover the components of setting up and executing successful ad campaigns.

Now, you can kickstart your foray into web marketing with the Complete Online Marketing Certification Bundle, on sale for $39 AUD [$29 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.