This is how you can transform into your company’s data expert

Data management has become indispensable in the business and tech worlds, which is why it’s become a highly in-demand skill set. Pick up the Data Visualization with Tableau Desktop 9 training bundle, and you’ll do just that as you learn to analyze, present, and publish data like an absolute pro.

In just three courses, you’ll dive into the inner workings of Tableau 9 — an essential tool for analyzing reams of valuable data. Whether you’re crunching marketing numbers or parsing through scientific research, you’ll become adept at processing and visualising all that information to help your company make strategic decisions certain to pay big dividends.

The Data Visualization with Tableau Desktop 9 Bundle can be all yours for $36 AUD [$28 USD], or more than 90% off its retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.