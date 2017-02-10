This is how you can transform into your company’s data expert

Data management has become indispensable in the business and tech worlds, which is why it’s become a highly in-demand skill set. Pick up the Data Visualization with Tableau Desktop 9 training bundle, and you’ll do just that as you learn to analyze, present, and publish data like an absolute pro.
In just three courses, you’ll dive into the inner workings of Tableau 9 — an essential tool for analyzing reams of valuable data. Whether you’re crunching marketing numbers or parsing through scientific research, you’ll become adept at processing and visualising all that information to help your company make strategic decisions certain to pay big dividends.
The Data Visualization with Tableau Desktop 9 Bundle can be all yours for $36 AUD [$28 USD], or more than 90% off its retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.