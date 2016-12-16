This is how you can smash your future career in finance

Financial modeling and valuation are in-demand skills not only in finance, but also most business environments. Knowing how to predict market behavior is a skill employers will pay big for — and the eduCBA Financial & Valuation Modeling Bundle can set you up with over 150 hours of training.
In this massive course collection, you’ll get lifetime and unlimited access to over 19 online courses. Using Excel, you’ll learn the basics behind financial modeling and its applications in industries like broadcasting, media, and automotive. Plus, you’ll take your knowledge further as you dive into accounting, adding another in-demand skill to your resume.
Now, you can get this collection on sale for only $52.30 AUD [$39 USD] — over 90% off the retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.