This is how you can protect your privacy online

The web is packed with hackers, cybercriminals, and data thieves who want nothing more than to take a peek at your personal info. That’s why VPNs are a must-have for those who value their privacy online – and few take your digital security as seriously as Tiger VPN.
Combining top-tier encryption technology with zero bandwidth restrictions, Tiger VPN lets you surf the web at lightning fast speeds, totally risk-free. You can connect to any of Tiger VPN’s 15 servers around the world and bypass those pesky location restrictions. That way, you can binge watch your favorite streaming sites, like Netflix and Hulu, no matter where you are.
A lifetime subscription to Tiger VPN would normally run you $1,021 AUD, but you can score a lifetime of Tiger VPN protection on sale for just $38 AUD [$29 USD], saving 96% off MSRP!
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.