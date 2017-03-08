This is how you can leverage and optimise social media to benefit your business

Picture: Scott Barbour /Getty Images

Our world moves at a fast pace, and businesses can get left in the dust if their marketing strategy isn’t on point. Boost your business value and get the training you need to make sure your company is highly visible with this Social Media & Google Analytics Certification Bundle.

These two trainings give you hands-on instruction on how to leverage social media platforms in a way that engages your specific audience the best. From Facebook to Pinterest, you’ll learn how to optimise your reach and develop key advertising and marketing insights from user data.

You’ll even receive extra training in Google Analytics, so you can better track your digital footprint to acquire new customers. You’ll discover the best ways to crunch online data and create sharp audience reports that are sure to impress your boss.

Start reaching new audiences today: you can grab the Social Media & Google Analytics Certification Bundle for $38 AUD [$29 USD] — that’s more than 90% off its usual $1,426 AUD retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

