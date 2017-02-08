This is how you can integrate all of your organisational and social apps with one email client

Picture: iStock

From social media pages to task managers, we communicate on a number of different platforms — and staying on top of notifications is tricky when they’re spread across multiple accounts. Fortunately, there’s Mailbird Pro, an intuitive email client that consolidates all those apps, tools, and notifications in one place: your inbox.



The top email client for Windows, Mailbird lets you integrate all those apps you use to communicate, plan, and schedule your life into one central interface. With Mailbird, you can stay on top of your notifications and access apps like Facebook, Dropbox, WhatsApp, and Asana all from your own personal inbox.

You can take back your inbox with Mailbird Pro: grab it now for only $26 AUD [$19.99 USD], or 55% off for a limited time.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

