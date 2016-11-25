This is how you can get advanced training in project management

When it comes to landing a career in project management, nothing speeds up the process like having a few certifications. With the Agile and Scrum Career Advancement Bundle, you can break into this field by getting certified in two of the methodologies tech giants look for in prospective project managers.
Across 26 hours of training, you’ll master the Agile and Scrum methodologies, and use them to plan, monitor, and execute projects of any scale. What’s more, this collection comes with training in Microsoft Excel 2013, an invaluable tool for staying on top of projects throughout their life cycles.
For a limited time, Business Insider readers can get the Agile and Scrum Career Advancement Bundle on sale for only $64.92 AUD [$49 USD] — that’s over 90% off the retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
