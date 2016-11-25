This is how you can get advanced training in project management

Picture: Supplied

When it comes to landing a career in project management, nothing speeds up the process like having a few certifications. With the Agile and Scrum Career Advancement Bundle, you can break into this field by getting certified in two of the methodologies tech giants look for in prospective project managers.

Across 26 hours of training, you’ll master the Agile and Scrum methodologies, and use them to plan, monitor, and execute projects of any scale. What’s more, this collection comes with training in Microsoft Excel 2013, an invaluable tool for staying on top of projects throughout their life cycles.

For a limited time, Business Insider readers can get the Agile and Scrum Career Advancement Bundle on sale for only $64.92 AUD [$49 USD] — that’s over 90% off the retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.