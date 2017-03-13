This is how you can get access to cheap cloud storage for life

Picture: Casper Smit

Whether you’re archiving old photos or securing some personal files, cloud storage is a handy way to preserve your precious data, and when it comes to cloud storage solutions, few give you as much bang for your buck as Zoolz. Offering a massive 2TB of storage space to the table, Zoolz Dual Cloud Storage nets you some serious space without breaking the bank.

Zoolz gives you access to 1TB of instant cloud storage and 1TB of cold storage for life. Use the instant storage to keep the files you access most often readily on hand, and tap into your cold storage when you’re saving files you don’t plan on using soon.

Both options are secured with military-grade 256-AES encryption, so you can rest easy knowing your personal files are safe from prying eyes or anyone else interested in stealing your data.

Now, you can pick up Zoolz Dual Cloud Storage for only $131 AUD [$99 USD] — that’s more than 90% off its usual $9,450 AUD retail price!

