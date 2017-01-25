This is how you can get a Wall Street ready education without an MBA

Picture: Wolf of Wall Street/Facebook

Why fork out thousands in student loans when you can learn the essentials behind any MBA program at home? Featuring training in project management, accounting, marketing, and more, the Budget MBA Bundle has everything you need to break into Wall Street without burying yourself in student debt.

Across 25 comprehensive courses, this collection will walk you through marketing, business administration, and more. You’ll build a working understanding of programs like Intuit Quickbooks, the Microsoft Office Suite, and Google Analytics. Plus, you’ll get an in-depth look at how you can tailor skills for social media marketing and IT.

Now, you can pick up this collection for only $95 AUD [$69 USD], saving more than 90% off its retail price.

