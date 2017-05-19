This is how you can encrypt your internet connection to keep your browsing private

Picture: Joern Haufe/Getty Images

It’s a sad reality that privacy comes at a premium in our data-driven world. With trackers and snoopers stalking our online movements, the only way to be sure your browsing stays confidential is to invest in the right software, and that’s where Disconnect comes in.

Winner of the New York Times’ Innovation Award, Disconnect encrypts your Internet connection and blocks tracking requests from connecting to your devices. This not only keeps your browsing private, but it also speeds up your surfing speed and can extend your device’s battery life. Plus, with Disconnect, you can mask your browsing location and access geo-blocked content, like Netflix and Hulu, no matter where you are.

Disconnect subscriptions are on sale for a limited time. You can get a year of Disconnect for $26 AUD [$19 USD], three years for $39 AUD [$29 USD], or a lifetime for $67 AUD [$49 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.