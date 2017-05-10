This is how you can code your way to a higher salary

Picture: Warner Bros.

It’s no secret that mastering a coding language or two can put you at the top of the job market. In the past, you’d have to sink a few years and a few grand in tuition to become a true coder, but thanks to the tech boom and the power of the web, you can elevate your programming skills straight from your computer.

Bringing a whopping ten comprehensive courses to the table, the Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle offers a multi-faceted look at Python, Ruby, Java, and a myriad of other programming tools. With this collection, you’ll dive into more than 80 hours of training and discover how to leverage tools like Xamarin and JavaScript to create your own app projects and take the job market by storm.

Regardless of your experience level, the Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle can turn you into a bona fide coding pro, and it’s on sale for a limited time. Normally $1575 AUD, this collection is available for only $65 AUD [$49 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

