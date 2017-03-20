This is how you can cash in on the currency trading game

Picture: Dimas Ardian/Getty Images

Resume looking a little bland? How about adding a skill that’s sure to pay dividends in the future? With the New York Forex Institute Training & Certification Course, you can certify your skills in buying, selling, and exchanging currencies and make bank in the world’s largest market.

This 36-hour training is designed to get you familiar with the foundations of finance and investment strategy, so you can turn a profit as a currency-swapping pro. You’ll have top instructors walking you through today’s investment strategies. By the course’s end, you’ll not only master the art of producing large sums of money, but you’ll also have a top certification to show off your expertise.

Even better, you can always send messages through the support portal to clear up any questions you have as you’re learning.

This 12-lesson collection normally goes for 1,192 AUD, but you can score it on sale for only $33 AUD [$25 USD], saving more than 90% off its normal retail price!

