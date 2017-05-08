This is how you can benefit from the global tech boom

The tech boom has touched all corners of the globe, meaning opportunities are ripe for entrepreneurs to build international businesses in the field. With the International Tech Business Bundle, you can learn to grow a business over 15 comprehensive courses.
Jump in, and you’ll get up to speed with the spread of technology and its impact in the global business landscape. You’ll discuss the political and legal factors that affect international trade and discover how culture impacts local business practices. Combine this knowledge with an overview of research and development and human capital management, and you’ll be ready to build your own international tech company in no time.
Now, you can pick up the International Tech Business Bundle on sale for only $39 AUD [$29 USD], saving more than 90 percent off its normal retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
