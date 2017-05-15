This is how you can become a photographer in 30 hours

Picture: Getty Images

You might have your selfie game down pat, but making a living as a photographer requires more than picking the right Instagram filter. Fortunately, you can master the essentials of taking stunning, gallery-worthy photos with the Ultimate Photography & Photoshop Bundle.

With more than 30 hours of beginner-friendly training at your side, you’ll cultivate a firm understanding of the fundamentals, like exposure and photo composition. You’ll learn from an internationally recognized course that’s been accredited by the International Association of Online Training Standards, and with lifetime access, you can make your way through the collection at the pace that’s right for you.

Plus, with courses developed by accredited Photoshop pros, you can rest assured knowing you’re learning the industry-approved methods for retouching and polishing your work.

You can pick up the Ultimate Photography & Photoshop Bundle on sale for $33 AUD [$25 USD], saving more than 90% off its $1,062 AUD retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.