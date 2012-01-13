INFOGRAPHIC: This Is How Women Are Staying Fit Without Ever Going To The Gym

Women are flocking from gyms in droves these days and it’s never been better for their wallet.



A poll by beauty and lifestyle site Total Beauty revealed 79 per cent of women don’t even have a gym membership.

But that doesn’t mean ladies are couch surfing and gorging on 100-calorie packs of Oreos instead.

On average, they’re still finding low-cost ways to stay fit. More than two-thirds said they workout three times per week on average by taking up walking, yoga, hiking, or cycling. (See how easy to is to fit cycling into your work commute.)

See the infographic below to see how they’re doing it:

Photo: Total Beauty

