This Is How We're Going To Get People To Pay Attention To Billboards Again

This is the first post of a two post series discussing how to drive engagement in Outdoor Advertising.



Whether traditional, experiential, or digital, consumer engagement is often referred to as the ‘holy grail’ of marketing, and rightly so.

Engaging advertising leads to happier customers, higher recall, and most importantly, increased sales.

Recently, Twitter, Facebook, Klout, and a host of other web technologies have made ‘engagement’ an everyday word – redefining how we look at media measurement and data.

However, engagement is useless unless you capture and measure it. For those of us involved in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, we are all too familiar with our failure to measure engagement. We lose ad dollars to TV, print, and other media because we lack the means to understand where, when, which, and how consumers engage with our ads.

The outdoor advertising industry recently made major improvements to its measurement metrics with the introduction of TAB‘s Eyes-On (EOI) metrics. Eyes-On enables planners to plan OOH alongside other advertising mediums – ensuring OOH is more involved in the general advertising planning process. EOI data helps marketers understand general audience measurement demographics by OOH location and who is noticing them. We fully support EOI data and it’s implementation across our platform and its members.

However, improving engagement in outdoor advertising isn’t easy. One way to improve an advertisers ability to engage with its customers is to make the call to action trackable (e.g., unique website, number, text). With that, capturing engagement is simple. For OOH advertising, some of the useful data points include geographical coordinates, time of day, gender, area demographics, age, sentiments, etc.

We can use these data sets to understand the performance and ROI of every advertising dollar spent in a campaign. In fact, if we can push this data all the way back to the planners and CMOs, they can devise better media plans that incorporate and increase demand for Out-of-Home advertising. Without that, it’s abundantly clear why outdoor advertising is often considered only effective for brand awareness.

Once we bring real data into outdoor advertising, we can do a lot more for our clients post-sale too. Instead of emailing clients ‘proof of performance’ pictures and an invoice, we can start tracking proof of engagement. Whether in terms of sales, social media interactions, or other activities – we should demonstrate a real ROI on OOH dollars.

Until Out-of-Home can be measured like TV, print, or display, our entire industry is at a disadvantage. Selling exposure or impressions won’t cut it in a world where marketers measure ROI based on click-through rates and conversions. As an industry, we need to do a better job of using new data sets, and by doing so, we will grab a bigger piece of the pie. And, over here at ADstruc, we just might have something up our sleeve!

This post originally appeared at ADstruc.

