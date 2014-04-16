This Is How Travellers Are Using Their Smartphones And Tablets -- And How The Industry Is Adapting

BII Tablets account for 11% of time-spend on travel sites

The travel industry was one of the first to be upended by the Internet, as people moved their travel planning and buying to e-commerce sites. Now, mobile is the channel pushing through the next big revolution in how people travel. Travel pairs especially well with mobile devices because it allows travellers to continue and amend their trip-planning once they have taken off.

Mobile is expected to account for more than 25% of total U.S. online travel bookings by 2015, according to PhoCusWright.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at how the worldwide adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other devices is dramatically changing how we travel — before, during, and after the trip — and what the impact of that change is to businesses in the travel space. Players in the travel industry are emphasising mobile as a core component of their business strategies, and working to make their products and services mobile-friendly. Those that do not risk becoming relics of a bygone desktop computing era.

Here are some of the key points from our report on mobile travel:

In full, the report:

