This Is How To Get A Date With A Conservative

Photo: Grace Wyler/Business Insider

The most highly-anticipated seminar on Thursday’s CPAC schedule is definitely the Tea Party’s lesson in conservative dating.The mysterious seminar, which popped up on the schedule recently, is hosted by Wayne “Juggler” Elise, a “commercial pick-up artist” and former street performance artist.



According to Elise, conservatives have a harder time getting dates than liberals because “liberals already have a reputation for being fun — we have to be fun without smoking pot.”

So without further ado, here are the rules of conservative dating:

Be specific i.e. “I want a tall redhead, who is a psychologist.” According to Elise, “people tend to try to cast too much of a wide net. But they’re not memorable. When you’re not memorable, you don’t get what you want.”

Talk about your weaknesses. If you don’t make fun of yourself, no one will get to know you. [Sidenote: This is good news for liberals who want to date conservatives.]

Don’t ask leading questions.

If someone asks you what you do for a living, don’t fall for it. It means they are uncomfortable with the conversation, or bored. The correct response is “Do you really care or are just asking?”

Ask feeling questions — Instead of asking “How was CPAC?” ask “How did CPAC make you feel?”

Grassroots organise while on a date — “talk to people around you and bring them in. It shows your social value.”

For women specifically: Be assertive.

UPDATE: Things got really interesting in the Q&A portion of the seminar.

Here are some of the highlights:

Q: What is the best place is to take a conservative on a date? Someone in the audience volunteers: “The Gun Club.”

Q: [From Huffington Post reporter Sam Stein] How does sex complicate things? Answer from Elise: “I think it’s good to be sexual earlier.”

