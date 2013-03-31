Star Of Overly-Attached Girlfriend Meme Explains How Her First-Ever YouTube Video Hit 1 Million Views In 24 Hours

Laina is only 21, but she has a knack for making content go viral.



While on a leave of absence from school, she posted her first-ever YouTube video. It was in response to a Justin Bieber contest. Bieber asked fans to turn lyrics for his hit song “Boyfriend” into “Girlfriend.” Laina, who aspires to be a comedian like Kristen Wiig, wrote it from the perspective of a stalker.

She woke up the next morning and found her video had been viewed over 1 million times. Shortly after, someone on Reddit took a screen shot of her face from the video and turned her into a hilarious meme, The Overly Attached Girlfriend.

Laina tells us her secret to creating viral content, how she’s turned being an Internet meme into a business, and what goes through her mind when she’s making that ridiculously creepy face.

