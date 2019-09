Winning Our Future, the SuperPAC aligned to Newt Gingrich, though not officially coordinating with the Gingrich campaign, has released a very hard-hitting ad against Mitt Romney.



The message is pretty simple. He’s not conservative. Obama loves him. He “invented” government-run health-care.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

