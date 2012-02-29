This Is How The EU Stopped 1.2 Million Smuggled Cigarettes From Entering Poland

Photo: European Commission
From October 18 to October 27, 2011, the European Anti-Fraud Office coordinated an effort to combat smuggling and fraud, which resulted in the confiscation of 1.2 million cigarettes.
Operation Barrel targeted smuggled goods crossing the border between Poland and the Ukraine. Smuggled tobacco products cost the EU about 10 billion euros in revenue losses each year.
Operation Barrel, the first joint customs operation of its kind targeting trains along EU Eastern border, focused on smuggling of tobacco products and synthetic drugs.
According to the European Commission, all 1.2 million cigarettes were destroyed as required by the Community Customs Code.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.