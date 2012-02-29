This Is How The EU Stopped 1.2 Million Smuggled Cigarettes From Entering Poland





Photo: European Commission

From October 18 to October 27, 2011, the European Anti-Fraud Office coordinated an effort to combat smuggling and fraud, which resulted in the confiscation of 1.2 million cigarettes.

Operation Barrel targeted smuggled goods crossing the border between Poland and the Ukraine. Smuggled tobacco products cost the EU about 10 billion euros in revenue losses each year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.