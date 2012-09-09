How The US Reaches Targets On The Other Side Of The World

Photo: USAF/Master Sgt Val Gempis

A report by the centre For Strategic And International Studies released Thursday points out that there can be no effective strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities without over half the US B-2 fleet making the long flight to Tehran.With 19 B-2s scattered about only a handful of US bases from Missouri to Ohio, the trip to the Mid-East won’t be made without a constant supply of mid-air refueling.



This is how that elaborate and technical process would occur.

