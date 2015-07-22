This is how Richard Branson became an Australian entrepreneur's babysitter

Emma Isaacs and Richard Branson on Necker Island. Photo: supplied.

Emma Isaacs is champion for ambitious women.

Her startup, Business Chicks, is about getting women together to share their passion for ideas and creativity. But with a growing business and goals for a global takeover, Isaacs, a mother of one, has to juggle childcare and entrepreneurship.

She recently launched her multifaceted platform in the US, attracting the support of Dermalogica founder Jane Wurward, American media mogul Arianna Huffington and fashion powerhouse Rachel Zoe.

“For years now our Australian members who have moved overseas, plus local businesswomen, have been crying out for Business Chicks to expand to the US. 2015 has been a year of mammoth growth and it’s been our year to set some huge goals and work hard to action them.”

Following the expansion, Isaacs joined Richard Branson on Necker Island, along with 25 Business Chicks premium members, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Isaacs took part in multiple events held by Branson, during which her son, Ryder, played with the Virgin founder.

Here’s what she had to say about it.

“The experience offered a rare insight to some amazing business minds and one-on-one time while supporting a fantastic foundation, Virgin Unite,” Isaacs says. “I was fortunate enough to have my three-month-old son, Ryder, with me for the whole time and Richard and the Necker Island crew could not have been more accommodating of us. “Given that Richard is a new grandparent, and has been a champion of strong parental leave policies throughout the Virgin Group, he was very welcoming of little Ryder.”

